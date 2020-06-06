BSNL Offers Prepaid Plans With 3GB Daily Data Valid Between 8 Days to 365 Days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Tamil Nadu circle on Wednesday listed the plans with common features based on voice, data along with the combo plans containing similar levels of data. Notably, the operator listed three different plans that offer 3GB of daily data that are among the maximum data benefits provided by a telecom operator in India. While Vodafone does offer 4GB of daily data, the plans are part of a double data offer that could be pulled out from the market in the upcoming months. The plans listed by BSNL Tamil Nadu circle are available in several other circles across India. However, the operator in specific circles including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh does not offer certain plans. Additionally, we at TelecomTalk are listing other circle specific plans that provide similar 3GB daily data. With that said, here are the BSNL plans that offer 3GB of daily data.

BSNL Data 78 Plan With 3GB Daily Data

The Data 78 plan with a validity of eight days enables users to make unlimited calls across India till Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 250 minutes per day. The Data 78 plan also enables users to browse unlimited data with the operator reducing speeds to 80 Kbps upon reaching the FUP limit of 3GB per day. Additionally, the Data 78 plan priced at Rs 78 per month enables complimentary access to Eros Now entertainment services for 8 days.

The Data 78 plan is limited to specific circles including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The BSNL users in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand can also subscribe to the Data 78 plan.

Further, BSNL offers the Data 78 plan in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra but the operator reduces the speed to 40 Kbps upon reaching the limit of 3 GB daily data.

BSNL STV 247 Plan With 3GB Daily Data

The STV 247 plan with a validity of 30 days enables users to send 100 SMS per day and make unlimited calls with an FUP limit of 250 minutes per day. The STV 247 plan also enables users to browse unlimited data with the operator reducing the speed to 80 Kbps upon reaching the limit of 3GB daily data. The STV 247 plan priced at Rs 247 per month is available in most circles across India including Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Unlike the Data 78 plan where the FUP speeds vary with the circles, the STV 247 plan has a standard post FUP speed of 80 Kbps across India.

BSNL PV 997 Plan With 3 GB Daily Data

The Plan Voucher (PV) 997 plan can be used as a first recharge coupon (FRC) with BSNL enabling users to make unlimited calls and browse unlimited data for 180 days. Similar to most other BSNL plans, the unlimited calls have an FUP limit of 250 minutes per day while the operator reduces the speed to 80 Kbps after 3GB per day limit. The PV 997 plan users can also send 100 SMS per day to any network across India. Additionally, BSNL offers two months of caller tunes under its Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service for no additional cost.

The BSNL PV 997 plan priced at Rs 997 is available across several circles in India except Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

BSNL PV 1999 Plan With 3 GB Daily Data

The PV 1999 plan with a 365 day validity enables users to make unlimited calls and browse unlimited data for Rs 1999. BSNL has an FUP limit of 250 minutes for the voice calls and the operator reduces the speed to 80 Kbps after 3 GB daily data limit. BSNL also enables the users on the PV 1999 plan to send 100 SMS per day to any network across India.

Additionally, BSNL offers free PRBT service to users for the entire duration of the plan while access to Eros Now entertainment services is enabled to users for two months.

The PV 1999 plan is available in most BSNL circles across India including the Haryana circle. However, the users in Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh circles will miss out on the PV 1999 plan.