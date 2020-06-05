BSNL Extends Availability of Rs 499 Broadband Plan With 300GB Data to September

BSNL has extended the "300 GB Plan CS337" to September 9 in select circles across India.

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday extended its Rs 499 broadband plan dubbed as “300GB Plan CS337” to September 9, 2020 in select circles across India. The plan was initially scheduled to expire on June 10 and was available along with the standard Rs 499 broadband plan in Kolkata, Sikkim and West Bengal circles. The operator has highlighted the extension of the plan on the websites of the specified BSNL circles. It has to be noted that BSNL has several circle specific broadband plans that are scheduled to expire in the upcoming months including the standard Rs 499 plan and the Rs 777 plan. It remains to be seen whether BSNL provides a similar extension to other popular plans in the upcoming days.

    BSNL Extends “300GB Plan CS337” to September

    The “300 GB Plan CS337” enables users to browse upto 40 Mbps speed till 300GB beyond which the operator reduces the speed to 1 Mbps. The “300GB Plan CS337” pack is priced at Rs 499 and is currently available in Kolkata, Sikkim and West Bengal circles. Additionally, the users on the “300GB Plan CS337” can make unlimited local and STD calls across India.

    The operator offers a similar plan in Odisha dubbed as the “Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346” that enables users to browse upto 40 Mbps speed till 300GB for Rs 600 per month. However, the “Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346” plan enables users to browse at 2 Mbps upon reaching the fair usage policy limit. The Rs 600 plan is currently scheduled to expire on July 27 in Odisha circle.

    BSNL Standard Rs 499 Broadband Plan Scheduled to Expire in June

    While the “300GB Plan CS337” is currently limited to Kolkata, Sikkim and West Bengal circles, BSNL offers a standard Rs 499 broadband plan across several circles in India. The standard Rs 499 plan dubbed as “100GB CUL” enables users to browse at 20 Mbps speed till 100 GB with BSNL reducing the speed to 2 Mbps upon reaching FUP limit.

    The “100GB CUL” is currently scheduled to expire on June 29 in several circles including Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.

    As reported by Telecom Talk earlier, other BSNL broadband plans that are scheduled to expire in the upcoming months include “Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly” and “500GB CUL.”

    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

