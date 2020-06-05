Google Sabrina Powered by Amlogic Chipset and Android TV to Launch Soon

Google Chromecast when initially made it to the market, people looked at it with a little confusion. But over the years, with its great service and continuous improvements, Google has made Chromecast a very popular series of product. It is essentially an Android dongle which you can connect with your TV and get an Android experience on your TV. Now Google is coming out with a new generation of Chromecast and it is named Sabrina. Earlier rumours were making rounds that Google is going to launch a new Chromecast Ultra device and it will be also based on the Android TV operating system. But the latest information gathered suggests that the new product will be after all Google Sabrina. It will be running the Amlogic chipset.

Google Sabrina Android TV Dongle

Google Sabrina is also an Android TV dongle much like Chromecast. You can call Sabrina an enhanced version of Chromecast as well. From the images which could be gathered of the device, it looks like it has a pebble-like design. But it is going to be a bit taller than the Chromecast. With that, there is a big ‘G’ branded in the center of the device. It will be available in three different colours — Pink, Black, and White.

Specifications

There will be a remote to control it and from the images of the remote, it feels very similar to that of daydream view. There are six buttons in the remote apart from a ring-based navigation system at the top — Assistant, Back, Home, Star/Favourite, Play/Pause, and Volume Mute. The Google Sabrina will be running with Amlogic chipset so it a decent performance can be expected out of it. There will also be Dolby Audio support with the device. The images which were leaked show that there is a top bar on the home screen. It consists of — Search, For you, Movies, TV, Live, Apps, and My Library option.