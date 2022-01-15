BSNL 4G Data Only Vouchers Under Rs 100 You Can Buy

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is working on rolling out 4G networks in India. The state-run telco still offers 4G data vouchers to the users. There are many affordable 4G data only vouchers available from BSNL under Rs 100 that you can buy. The private telcos had late last year introduced 20% to 25% prepaid tariff hikes, which had made their 4G data vouchers quite expensive. BSNL was the only telco that didn’t go ahead with the prepaid tariff hikes. That is why the state-run telco has some very affordable prepaid 4G data only vouchers in its portfolio; let’s check them out.

BSNL 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 100

BSNL is offering six data vouchers to users under Rs 100. These vouchers cost Rs 19, Rs 56, Rs 75, Rs 94, Rs 97, and Rs 98. With the Rs 19 voucher, users get 2GB of data with service validity of 1 day. If you want more data in a lump sum manner, you can go for the Rs 56 data voucher, which offers 10GB of data along with a free Zing subscription for ten days.

The Rs 75 voucher comes with service validity of 50 days and offers 2GB of data along with 100 minutes of free voice calling and free PRBT for 50 days.

The Rs 94 voucher is very much like the Rs 75 voucher but offers 3GB of data that needs to be consumed within 75 days and 100 minutes of free voice calling along with PRBT for 60 days.

With the Rs 97 plan, users get 2GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calling + Lokdhun for 18 days.

Lastly, the Rs 98 plan also offers users 2GB of data per day, but there’s no unlimited voice calling. This plan comes with a free over-the-top (OTT) subscription of Eros Now for 22 days.

These are all the 4G data vouchers that you get with BSNL under Rs 100. Only the Rs 98 plan offers users unlimited voice calling service out of all the vouchers mentioned above.