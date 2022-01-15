iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of the Official Launch

Reported by Ria Lakshman

Two tipsters have hinted at the specifications of iQOO 9 series smartphones iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. Both are expected to carry Android 12 and a triple camera set-up.

Highlights:

  • Both iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro variants would run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.
  • While iQOO 9 will feature a Snapdragon 888+ processor, iQOO 9 Pro will likely come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
  • They are likely to come at a premium price range.

iQOO 9

The Indian smartphone market has a couple of launches slated for this month, one of which is from Vivo’s subsidiary brand iQOO. iQOO 9 series smartphones have already made their debut in China on January 5 and are soon on their way to India. The Indian variants are likely to carry slightly different specifications than their Chinese counterparts. Ahead of the official launch, two tipsters have tipped the iQOO 9 series specifications. There are two smartphones under the series – iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro, both expected to carry Android 12 out of the box.

iQOO 9 specifications

According to the tweets of a known tipster Utsav Techie, the Indian variant of the iQOO 9 smartphones will come with a 6.56-inch AMOLED 10-bit display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone would carry a Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For the camera, iQOO 9 will have a 48MP primary sensor. Its triple camera set-up will also comprise a 13MP camera with a 50mm focal length. The tipster provides no information about the front camera of the device. The iQOO handset will be powered with a 120W charging support.

iQOO 9 Pro specifications

Another tweet from tipster Yogesh Brar mentioned that the higher variant of the iQOO 9 series – the iQOO 9 Pro, will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. A Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC would power the device, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. According to the tipster Brar, iQoo 9 Pro smartphone will come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants. The device is likely to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Similar to its non-Pro variant, this iQOO smartphone will comprise of a triple camera set-up with 50MP of a primary sensor, a telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, iQOO Pro could feature a 16MP shooter. The smartphone is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Considering the Chinese variants, the price tags of iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro handsets are likely to come at an expensive end.

Reported By

Reporter

