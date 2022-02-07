Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Colour Options and Storage Configuration Surfaces

It is highly anticipated that South Korean tech giant Samsung will be launching its Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series at the Unpacked 2022 scheduled for February 9. The upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series will consist of three tablets from Samsung – Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Now just days ahead of the rumoured launch of the series, colour options, as well as storage variants of the devices, have surfaced for the Indian markets.

Details on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series

The news comes in from tipster Ishan Agrawal in collaboration with Pricebaba which suggests that the company will be launching its Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in only Graphite colour option, however, the other two devices – Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ will be available in three colour options namely Silver, Pink Gold and Graphite. While as far as the storage variants for the devices are considered, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been tipped to arrive with a 128GB + 256GB storage variant whereas the vanilla model and Galaxy Tab S8+ will have a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration.

The report also mentions that all the tablets of the Galaxy Tab S8 series will feature both Wi-Fi as well as Cellular (5G) options in the Indian market. In addition to this, promotional images for the tablets had also surfaced last week providing intel on some key specs of the devices.

It is speculated that all three tablets will feature octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processors under the hood. Qualcomm’s flagship chipset makes use of Samsung’s 4nm process and comes with an integrated Adreno 730 GPU. The devices will be equipped with an S-Pen bundled in the box.

Talking about the display of the devices, the vanilla model will feature an 11-inch LCD TFT display with a 2560×1600pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Galaxy Tab S8+ will come with a 12.4-inch sAMOLED display with a 2800×1752pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the ultra-model of the series will have a 14.6-inch sAMOLED display with a 2960×1848pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come with 8,000mAh, 10,090mAh, and 11,200mAh battery backup respectively with a common 45W fast charge technology.