Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Spotted at Bluetooth SIG, Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of a bunch of devices under its Galaxy A series. The company had announced its cheapest 5G enabled smartphone back in December 2021 – Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. The device was launched in the US and the launch in other parts of the globe is expected soon. There have been a few reports regarding the device which had already hinted towards a February launch and moreover, it is also known that the company is working on a 4G variant of the device. Now, a recent Bluetooth SIG listing suggests that the launch of the 4G model of the device might not be far.

Details on Samsung Galaxy A13 4G

As initially reported by MySmartPrice, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G was spotted at the Bluetooth SIG certification site with model number SM-A135F/DSN. However, not much was revealed by the listing other than the fact that the smartphone will come with Bluetooth v5.0. Although the previous siting of the device at the Geekbench benchmarking site had revealed that Galaxy A13 4G will be powered by an Exynos 850 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM. The device is anticipated to operate on Android 12 based OneUI 4.0 out of the box. The brand is expected to launch the device in different memory configurations according to the markets. Lastly, a leaked image had suggested that, unlike its 5G variant, Galaxy A13 4G will come with a quad-camera setup.

Specifications for Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

As far as Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is considered, the smartphone has already been launched in the US back in December, as mentioned above. The handset came with a display featuring a 6.5-inch Infinity-V (720×1,600 pixels) HD+ display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The handset will also be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

For the camera part, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset also features a 5MP selfie shooter located in a waterdrop notch on the display.