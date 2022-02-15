Excitel vs Hathway 100 Mbps Broadband Plan, Check Whose is Better

When it comes to broadband plans, the industry remains mainly dominated by the key players of the market. However, there are few other internet service providers (ISPs) that provide broadband plans that offer good quality service and high-speed connectivity. These ISPs offer plans at a reasonable price tag for their subscriber base with varying internet speeds. In this article, we are going to take a look at 100 Mbps broadband plans offered by two ISPs of India – Excitel and Hathway along with the plan details.

100 Mbps Plan from Excitel

Excitel is one of the fastest-growing ISPs in India that offers super high consistency performance. The company is now providing its services in more than 6,00,000 homes in India and is continuing to grow. Using its European technology, the Fiber First from Excitel offers multiple broadband plans. The base plan offered by the operator is a 100 Mbps plan. Excitel offers a 100 Mbps broadband plan at a monthly cost of Rs 699. The price tag is at par with some of the major ISPs in India. The ISP also provides the 100 Mbps plan with different validity periods. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

Hathway 100 Mbps Plan

Hathway was the first cable television service provider to offer high-speed cable broadband service across 16 cities in India. When it comes to broadband plans, Hathway provides multiple plans for its user base. The ISP offers 100 Mbps broadband plans as well with comes with validity period starting from three months. The company offers a GPON_SuperBlast_ULTD broadband plan that offers 100 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 2,247 for a period of three months. The company also offers the plan for six months and 12 months at a price tag of Rs 4,494 and Rs 8,988 respectively. The plans from Hathway are truly unlimited and no FUP limit is levied. The 100 Mbps plan comes with a free to use dual-band Wi-Fi router and there are no installation charges applicable. It is to be noted that the plan is based on the city of Mumbai and it may vary across different cities in India.

Who Needs 100 Mbps Plan

While opting for any broadband plan, it is necessary to know the requirement. 100 Mbps plans are apt for household connections with multiple users as well as to run small businesses. With most of the population tuning in online in the last couple of years, the 100 Mbps speed plans are suitable for work from home, online learning, gaming and entertainment purposes as well, all at once. Users with small businesses can also get the 100 Mbps plan as it provides seamless connectivity across multiple devices, providing efficiency.