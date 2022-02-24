Vi Partners With A5G Networks to Enhance 4G, 5G Networks

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced a partnership with A5G Networks. Both the companies will work together to enable Industry 4.0 and smart mobile edge computing in the country. A5G Networks and Vi have together set up a pilot private network in Mumbai using the existing 4G spectrum available to the telco.

Vi will leverage A5G’s unique and differentiated Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G autonomous software for distributed networks to realise its commitment to build a digital India. A5G Networks offers software that is fully cloud-native containerised for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud infrastructure.

Vi Has Set Up an End-to-End Private Network With A5G Network’s Help

According to a release from the company, Vi has set up an end-to-end private network with A5G Network’s autonomous core software, and white box RAN elements in Mumbai. The telco has been able to showcase enterprise applications, automation use cases, and low latency scenarios with the pilot network set up with A5G Networks.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), said the telco is happy to partner with A5G Networks for bringing new services enabling industry 4.0 and smart cities in the digital era.

Rajesh Mishra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), A5G Networks, said Vi is committed to delivering the best-in-class services to their subscribers, and the success of the telco depends on a highly secure, reliable, flexible, and resilient network infrastructure.

This is yet another partnership that has been announced by the telco for enhancing India’s digital journey and empowering the enterprises to scale business and grow with the help of Vi’s networks.

The telco is already testing and setting up digital networks for enabling low latency applications, smart cities, private networks, and connected cars.

In other news, Vodafone Idea might get a fresh investment from Vodafone Group Plc (currently the largest promoter of the telco) as the Vodafone Group is looking to sell its stake in Indus Towers and use the proceeds to boost the balance sheet of Vi.