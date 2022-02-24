BSNL 4G Prepaid Plans Suitable for Work from Home

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a ton of 4G prepaid plans to users without a 4G network. Today, we are going to look at some of its plans which are suitable for users who are working from their homes. In any work from a home plan, users are looking for considerable validity and a ton of data. Thus, the plans we are going to list from BSNL will come with such benefits, and it is worth noting that BSNL had even launched a work from home prepaid plan for the users. So we will look at that plan as well.

BSNL Work From Home Plan for Rs 599

BSNL’s Rs 599 plan is a work from home plan that comes with a validity of 84 days. With this plan, users get 5GB of daily data for the entire validity. There’s no such prepaid plan offered by any of the telecom operators in the country. After consumption of 5GB of data, the internet speed for the user drops to 80 Kbps. Users also get 100 SMS/day along with a free subscription to Zing. Further, there is also unlimited free high-speed data offered by the telco between 12 AM and 5 AM to the users, which doesn’t affect their FUP data for the day.

BSNL STV_299

If you want to go for something lesser in denomination, the STV_299 makes a lot of sense. It comes with a validity of 30 days offers 3GB of daily data to the users (speed reduces to 80 Kbps after FUP data consumption) and 100 SMS/day with unlimited voice calling.

BSNL STV_247

To make things more affordable, BSNL also offers a Rs 247 voucher that comes with 30 days of validity and 50GB of high-speed lump-sum data that can be used all in one go. Further, users get BSNL Tunes, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Eros Now Entertainment Services.