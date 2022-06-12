Bharti Airtel is Offering this Benefit with Two Prepaid Plans Which Jio, Vi Don’t

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, offers prepaid plans which are quite similar to what Jio and Vi (Vodafone Idea) offer. Not to imply that Airtel is copying the prepaid plans of other telcos, but the telecom market in India is such that the telcos are offering very similar prepaid plans to the users. But the telcos have also found a way to distinguish their services from their competitors.

Bharti Airtel offers two prepaid plans, which none of the other telcos offer to their users. Let’s check out which these plans are.

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

The first unique prepaid plan offered by Bharti Airtel is the Rs 699 plan. With this offering, users get 3GB of daily data for 56 days. Other freebies included with this plan are unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. But what’s the unique thing about this plan? The unique factor is hidden in the additional benefits which are offered to the users.

What that unique benefit is, we will reveal in the details below. For now, let’s jump to the second unique prepaid plan that we are talking about.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 prepaid plan offered to the users brings 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. This plan carries a validity of 84 days.

Let’s talk about the unique benefits offered by both plans. With the Rs 999 and Rs 699 prepaid plans, Airtel offers a free subscription to Amazon Prime. The Rs 699 and the Rs 999 prepaid plans offer 56 days and 84 days worth of Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost to the users.

Not just this, but users also get other benefits such as Airtel Xstream Mobile pack, Apollo 24 | 7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music for free. For the unaware, Wynk Music is owned by Bharti Airtel.