Reliance Jio Most Affordable 1GB Daily Data Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in the country, offers multiple prepaid plans to users. There are affordable options as well as expensive options. If you are looking for a very affordable plan under Rs 200 which can also offer a decent amount of data, you can definitely go for the 1GB daily data plan of Jio that comes for Rs 179. However, this plan doesn’t come with a long validity. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits offered by this Jio plan.

Jio Rs 179 Prepaid Plan Details

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 179 prepaid plan with 1GB of daily data for 24 days. In addition to this, Jio offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefits. Users also get a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. Post the consumption of FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data; the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

But this is not the most affordable 1GB daily data plan offered by the telco. There’s another prepaid plan that offers the same benefit as the Rs 179 plan but for 20 days. This plan costs Rs 149.

Jio Rs 149 Prepaid Plan Details

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 149 prepaid plan with 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling, and 1GB of daily data for 20 days. Users get the same subscriptions as offered with the Rs 179 plan. This plan is made for people who can’t spend a lot on mobile recharges. The data speed drops to 64 Kbps once the FUP data has been consumed by the user.

If you want the same plan with slightly longer validity, you can go for the Rs 209 option. With this plan, users get active service validity of 28 days with 1GB of daily data and all the same benefits as the Rs 149 and the Rs 179 prepaid plans.

These are some of the truly affordable prepaid plans in India right now, backed with a 4G network.