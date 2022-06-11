DoT Sets Up Internal Committee to Deliberate Over Private 5G

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has set up an internal committee for discussing the matter of private 5G networks. The telcos and the tech companies have differing views on the topic, and that’s why the government’s call on things will be very important. According to an FE report, the DoT is going to discuss the needs, timing, possible models, pricing and more around the private 5G networks. Then the committee will send its report to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which will then vet it and add its own set of recommendations. This would enable a holistic policy to be developed around private 5G networks.

5G Spectrum Auction to Take Place Soon, But the Private 5G Discussions to Go On

The Cabinet is soon going to reveal its decision around different elements of the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. But the body will only confirm the concept of private 5G networks and say that the other details surrounding it will be given later. The details would only come when the government and the TRAI work out the details.

However, the telcos will be on the lookout for the decision that TRAI and the government will take. This is because they are counting on providing private 5G network services to increase revenue potential. If the decision goes against them, we might see a different 5G story in India altogether.

It is worth noting that in its recommendations, TRAI had said that the enterprises could be given spectrum directly by the government for private 5G, or they could lease it from the telcos or get the networks built by the operators only. There are a lot of “ifs” around the matter and no clearance at all. It will be crucial for the telcos to know what kind of fate awaits them in the domain of private 5G before they step into the spectrum auctions for spending thousands of crores.