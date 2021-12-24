Vodafone Idea Recognised by Data Security Council of India for Multiple Awards

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has been recognised for having the Best Security Operations Centre in the Country by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI). In addition to this, Vodafone Idea’s CISO, Mathan Kasilingam, has been recognised as the Best Security Leader of the year.

DSCI Identifies the Best Players Who Took Proactive Steps for Security

DSCI puts efforts into recognising and honouring organisations as well as individuals who took proactive, strategic, innovative security, and privacy steps for helping their organisations in addressing the real risks, building resilience against attacks, increasing trustworthiness, and creating a conducive environment for doing business.

At a time when every individual and organisation is loading up on the security and privacy front, the dual recognitions from DSCI places Vodafone Idea in a very good light. The importance of cyber-security has never been any higher than where it is now.

In the telecom domain, a secure infrastructure is everything. The techniques, protocols, and measures used by the telcos to provide integrity, safety, authentication for transmission over the communication network and confidentiality are very important.

For the unaware, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a premier industry body on data protection and cyber security set up by Nasscom. The aim of DSCI is to ensure that a trustworthy and secure cyber environment prevails.

With 5G on the cusp of becoming a reality very soon, individuals, as well as enterprises, would be adapting to a digital lifestyle in an even heavier manner. Future is all about making the digital journey of the consumers and the businesses a safe and secure one that keeps everyone’s minds at peace.

Vodafone Idea, a major private telecom operator, being recognised by DSCI for multiple awards means that the telco is doing something right and better than the other telcos when the network security is concerned.