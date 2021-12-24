5G, Satcom and BSNL 4G, All Might Arrive Together in 2022

2022 is going to be an exciting year for the telecom sector of India. Not just the telecom sector reforms 2.0, but many new exciting technologies will be coming to India. 5G along with satellite broadband and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL’s) 4G networks might become a reality all at the same time.

Starlink has said that if everything goes according to the plan, it will launch commercial services by April 2022. If there are any delays, the launch might be shifted ahead. BSNL is currently in the trial phase with TCS for its 4G, and the trials are expected to extend till January 15, 2022.

Further, 5G is highly anticipated to arrive in India during the second phase of 2022. Next year is definitely going to change the way people look at connectivity.

New Technologies That Might Become Common in 2022

Foldable smartphones are making their entry into the market quite aggressively now. Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Xiaomi, and more have already launched their foldable smartphones. More companies such as Honor, Apple, and Vivo are expected to launch the same as well.

While many still don’t like the concept of foldable smartphones, it is certainly a technology that is catching up with the trend, and it might become more common than ever in 2022 with the evolving tech behind it.

Internet and broadband penetration should also grow significantly in 2022. The government of India is working on introducing new and easy reforms for the sector to ensure that a faster rollout of new technologies is possible. Further, the Right of Way (RoW) permission process is also being expedited for again faster broadband rollout across the nation.

The sharing of telecom infrastructure might become a game-changer for the telcos. It would allow the telecom operators in reaching more parts of the country with their network services faster which would result in healthy competition in the sector.

More Android Users Might Adopt Apple’s Ecosystem

Apple is one brand that has never been looked down upon regardless of the money it charges for its products. This is because Apple is not just a tech company; it’s a symbol of status and luxury in society. Apple is expected to launch another affordable smartphone expected to be called ‘iPhone SE 2022’ or ‘iPhone SE 3’ in 2022.

This is going to attract millions and millions of Android users as the next-generation iPhone SE is expected to support 5G connectivity which would be a game-changer.