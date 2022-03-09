Samsung Galaxy A73 First Alleged Official Images Surface Online

The South Korean tech giant is gearing up for the launch of its Samsung Galaxy A73 smartphone and the rumours regarding the device has been circling around. Now, in a new development, the first alleged image of the smartphone has appeared online. The images that have surfaced are the press shots of the device and give us some intel on its design details. Let’s take a closer look at the new images that have surfaced along with the specification details for the Samsung Galaxy A73.

The report comes in from 91mobiles which has shared the press shots of the smartphone. It appears that Samsung is sticking to the design language that it had introduced last year with the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. This would mean that it is most likely that the smartphone will have a bezel-less display with a centred punch hole notch and a sizeable chin. The report also suggests that Galaxy A73 will offer tiny bezels which will help it achieve a high screen-to-body ratio.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Specs

The smartphone has also been recently spotted at the Geekbench certification which revealed multiple specification details of the smartphone. The listing revealed that the Galaxy A73 5G smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and will operate on Android 12 OS. Apart from these, the smartphone has also bagged certification from FCC certification revealing that the device will carry support for 25W fast charging.

Rumours revolving around Samsung Galaxy A73 5G have revealed that the smartphone could come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the camera part, the camera module at the back will house a quad-camera setup with an LED flash. The camera setup will be headlined by a 108MP primary camera along with 12MP, 8MP and 2MP sensors.

As mentioned above, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and possibly 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. More details are yet to be revealed by the company.