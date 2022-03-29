Samsung Freestyle Lightweight and Ultra-Portable Projector Launched – Features and Price

The South Korean Tech Giant Samsung has announced a new premium projector in India called the Freestyle projector. The Freestyle ultra-portable projector was originally launched at CES 2022 back in January. The freestyle is a lightweight and portable device that can rotate up to 180 degrees. The device unlike a typical projector can act as a smart speaker or an ambient lighting device whenever required. It is a portable project that can be used and carried on the go making it apt for young age consumers. Mentioned are the features and pricing for Samsung Freestyle Projector.

Samsung Freestyle Projector Specifications

Samsung Freestyle projector is capable of projecting from 30-inch to 100-inch video and using the above mentioned 180-degree rotation and cradle design the viewing angle of the picture/ video can be adjusted easily with just a few clicks. The device weighs only 800 grams making it very lightweight and easy to carry. This projector can be kept on tables, floors, walls or even ceilings.

What makes it unique is that you don’t need a screen to watch a movie or a video. You can simply just tilt it and enjoy big-screen content anytime and anywhere you want. There is also no need for a white background as it optimizes projection based on your wall colour. The device comes with auto keystone, auto-levelling and autofocus features to enhance the picture quality. Using these features you can adjust its screen to any flat surface at any angle, focus for a sharp and clear image and ensure that the screen stays level.

The Freestyle projector from Samsung also comes with support for Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney Hotstar & Prime Video making it the first certified projector to have OTT platforms. The Freestyle has a C-type power connection for charging and can be synced with Galaxy devices as well.

Samsung Freestyle Projector Price

Samsung Freestyle Projector has been priced at Rs 84,990 and will be available for sale via Amazon as well as in Samsung stores. If you purchase the Freestyle from March 29 to March 31, 2022, you can also get a free carry case for The Freestyle worth Rs 5,900. Samsung is also offering a Rs 4,000 discount via its Samsung e-stores on pre-reservation of the device.