OnePlus 10R Renders Reveal the Device Looks Just Like Realme GT Neo 3

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 10R as the affordable flagship device in the OnePlus 10 series. The renders of the device are out, and it looks just like the Realme GT Neo 3. Note that these are not the official renders shared by the company. The smartphone is not expected to launch anytime soon but in the second half of 2022. Specifications of this smartphone are already out, but now even the renders have come out. Let’s see what the device will pack for the users.

OnePlus 10R Specifications (Expected)

According to a joint report from 91Mobiles and tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 10R is going to look just like the Realme GT Neo 3, which launched in China recently. The smartphone will be the successor of the OnePlus 9R, which was launched alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Looking at the renders, one can expect the smartphone to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear and a punch-hole cutout at the top center in the front, housing the selfie sensor. But the real pain that the OnePlus fans might have to go through with the OnePlus 10R is the loss of Alert Slider.

Even previous rumours hinted that for the first time, OnePlus might not go with the Alert Slider for its premium device. This would be really strange if it happens, and OnePlus fans would wish that it doesn’t.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

There might be a 4500mAh battery inside with support for 150W fast-charging. But then the report from 91Mobiles suggests that the users might get see another variant of this device with a 5000mAh battery and 80W fast-charging.