JioMart Maha Cashback Offer to End on March 31, What You Should Know

JioMart Maha Cashback offer is going to end on March 31, 2022. The offer was rolled out by Reliance Retail, and it was applicable for customers/users purchasing products and services from any of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) platforms, including Reliance Smart/Fresh/Smart Point/ JioMart, Reliance Digital/My Jio Store/Jio Points, Reliance Trends/Ajio/Project Eve, Partner Grocery Stores, Netmeds, and more.

The cashbacks are offered to users on their JioMart number whenever they purchase anything from the above mentioned Reliance platforms.

Cashbacks Can be Used by Customers Until April 30, 2022

According to a source, the JioMart Maha Cashback points will be available for the customers to redeem until April 30, 2022. So, if you have any unused balance of cashback offered by Reliance Retail left, you can use it until April 30, 2022.

But the cashbacks will only be offered until March 31, 2022. This means that if you have been using the cashbacks so far for getting discounts on your future purchases, you won’t be able to do so anymore.

It was a very big benefit for many who used these cashbacks while billing to reduce the final invoice amount across Reliance platforms including its retail grocery stores, retail clothing stores, Jio’s prepaid/postpaid recharge and more.

It doesn’t look like Reliance Retail is going to extend the offer any further from here. If you have any unused balance of JioMart Maha Cashback left, you can use it within April 30, 2022, to ensure that it doesn’t go to waste.

Jio users can also queue prepaid recharges using the cashback, which will be a clever idea since, in the future, they won’t be able to use their cashback, and they will have to pay the full amount. After tariff hikes, the JioMart Maha Cashback offer came in as a respite to customers who weren’t willing to pay higher amounts of money for their recharges.