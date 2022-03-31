Vivo Pad and Vivo Watch Reportedly Under Testing in India – Here’s What We Know

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is gearing up to launch its first-ever tablet in China called the Vivo Pad. The device is all set to arrive on April 11. Vivo has also recently shared the teaser images for the tablet revealing key features of the device. The company will be announcing more details on the device on April 11 at the launch. The upcoming Vivo Pad is also expected to arrive in India, and a tipster has provided intel on the Indian launch of the tablet. Let’s find out more.

Vivo Pad and Vivo Watch Arriving in India

According to know tipster Yogesh Brar, Vivo is testing its first Android tablet in India ahead of its launch in China. Not only this, but the company is also testing a new smartwatch alongside the tablet. The report suggests that the first-ever Android tablet from Vivo and the new smartwatch could arrive in India with the Vivo X80 series of smartphones. It is likely that the devices could be launched in the second or third quarter of 2022.

As far as the Vivo smartwatch is considered, nothing is known about the device or which watch the company will be launching in India. Currently, Vivo has two smartwatches in the Chinese market – the original Vivo Watch with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a 478mAh battery and Vivo Watch 2 with a 1.43-inch AMOLED panel, a 510mAh battery, and e-SIM support.

Vivo Pad Specs

Vivo Pad is speculated to feature an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is yet to be determined whether the company will use an AMOLED or an LCD display for its tablet.

It is being speculated that the tablet will be backed by Snapdragon 870 SoC which will be coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. The mentioned processor, if true, will make the tablet apt for gaming or any other intense activity like video editing. Vivo Pad will be backed by an 8040mAh battery and will support 44W fast charge technology. Moreover, the Vivo Pad is also said to support Vivo Pencil.

The device will also feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP camera along with an 8MP secondary lens. The front of the device will also feature an 8MP camera. The rumours suggest that the tablet will not have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which means that the device could feature an AI face unlock for security. The tipster also suggests that Vivo Pad could operate on 11-based Origin OS out of the box.