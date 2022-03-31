Vodafone Idea Appoints Siddhartha Jain as Cluster Business Head for Karnataka & AP

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

Siddhartha Jain has been working in the corporate world for nearly two decades now and comes with a lot of experience in hand.

  Vodafone Idea (Vi) has appointed Siddhartha Jain as the Cluster Business Head for the Karnataka and the Andhra Pradesh region.
  Jain has joined Vi from Perfetti Van Melle India, where he was working as the Associate Director - Sales (North Region).
  He is an alumnus of several prestigious institutions including the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has appointed Siddhartha Jain as the Cluster Business Head for the Karnataka and the Andhra Pradesh region. Jain has joined Vi from Perfetti Van Melle India, where he was working as the Associate Director – Sales (North Region), the company said in a LinkedIn post.

In Perfetti Van Mella India, Jain had worked for seven years and had changed multiple positions. Jain has also worked in companies such as ITC Limited, Aditya Birla Retail Ltd and Mondelez International.

He is an alumnus of several prestigious institutions including the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow. Siddhartha Jain has been working in the corporate world for nearly two decades now and comes with a lot of experience in hand.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Search

