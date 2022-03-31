WhatsApp is Introducing a Ton of New Updates to its Voice Messages and Voice Recording Features

The social media messaging platform WhatsApp is known for bringing in updates and features that enhance the user experience on the app. WhatsApp has now added multiple new features to its voice message feature. These features are being introduced in both Android and iOS devices and will allow users to pause and resume voice messages, draft voice message recordings before sending them, and even play them outside of the chat. The app will also allow users to play the messages at 1.5x or 2x speed. The Meta-owned platform has announced that the new update will be arriving in the coming weeks to all users.

The Upcoming Features

Out of the upcoming features, the one that will make the process easier for the users on the platform is the ability to play voice messages while reading and replying to other chats. In many cases, there are long voice messages that immediately stop when you go back to reply to another chat and then to listen to it again you have to start from the beginning. It seems that WhatsApp has finally decided to come up with a solution by introducing out of chat playback. However, the voice messages will still stop playing as soon as you close WhatsApp or switch apps.

WhatsApp is also introducing two new features that will improve the voice recording experience. The platform will now allow users to pause and resume recording. This will enable users to avoid silent gaps in the recording when they are thinking about what to say. WhatsApp began testing this feature on iPhone back in January and later rolled it out to beta versions of the Android and desktop apps.

The second feature is probably most needed as WhatsApp will now enable users to preview the recording before sending it to check for any mistakes or include something that might have been left out. In addition to this, the next update will also change how voice messages look on WhatsApp. Voice messages will now appear in a waveform of the message, eradicating the dot travelling along a single line.

Moreover, you can also resume playing back from where you left the voice message and don’t have to play it from the beginning every time. Another feature that WhatsApp is adding is the playback speeds. Now users can listen to the voice message by playing it faster at 1.5X and 2X speeds. WhatsApp began testing playback speeds for audio recordings back in November last year.