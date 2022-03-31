Motorola Planning to Introduce 19 More Smartphones in 2022 Including More Edge 30 Models

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola has been introducing various devices in different price segments around the globe and seemingly has no plans to stop. A recent report reveals that the brand is planning to introduce as many as 19 smartphones in 2022. These would include the introduction of some of the Edge 30 models from the company. Some intel on these Edge 30 models has been provided in the report, however, not much is known about the other devices, the brand is planning to launch.

The Upcoming Smartphones

The report comes in from the known publication 91mobiles which informs us about Motorola’s roadmap for the year 2022. The brand had unveiled its Motorola Edge X30 in China back in December 2021, which has already been introduced in the global markets as Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The company has also launched Moto G Stylus 2022 and Moto G22 mid-range smartphones in some of the markets around the globe. The report suggests that a 5G model of the Moto G Stylus is in the works.

It is also expected that Motorola will launch a number of devices as a part of its Edge 30 lineup just as the last year when it introduced Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Fusion, and Edge 20 Pro smartphones. Rumours suggest that Frontier, Dubai, Miami, and Dubai+ could be the codenames for the upcoming Edge 30 series of devices from Motorola.

The Motorola phone codenamed Dubai is expected to debut as the vanilla Motorola Edge 30 in global markets and could possibly arrive next month. The smartphone with codename Miami could be launched as Motorola Edge 30 Lite whereas no information is available on the name of the device with Dubai+ codename.

The Motorola Frontier

Out of this, Motorola Frontier is one of the most talked-about devices as it may be the first smartphone to arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ chipset. It is possible that the brand may launch the device with Motorola Edge 30 Ultra moniker whereas in China it could arrive as Edge X30 Pro. The device is anticipated to be launched in the third quarter of 2022.

On the camera front, Motorola Frontier is expected to have a triple rear camera setup which renders suggest will be headlined by a 194MP primary lens. The other cameras will include a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter. The front of the device will have a 60MP selfie snapper. Motorola Frontier is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.