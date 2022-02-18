Motorola Frontier Could Come With a Massive 194MP Camera Setup

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola is reportedly working on a new device called Motorola Frontier. The handset is expected to be a premium flagship from the company, and a few reports have emerged in the past providing intel on the device’s specifications as well as the design. Now in a new development, suspected renders of the upcoming smartphone from Motorola have been leaked online. Let’s have a look at the speculations surrounding the upcoming Motorola Frontier handset. The new render suggests that the handset will come with a massive 194MP primary camera at the back.

New Leaked Render

Known tipster Evan Blass has shared a few renders of the Motorola Frontier smartphone, and the handset can be seen from multiple angles. The leaked renders suggest that the Motorola Frontier will come with a curved display as well as a curved back. At the front, the display of the device features a hole-punch cutout at the centre housing the selfie camera.

The power button, as well as the volume controls, are visible on the right side of the device. The rear panel has edge-to-edge horizontal stripes as well as a batwing logo of the brand at the centre. As far as the camera module is considered, it is rectangular in shape and is featured on the top left-hand side. The smartphone also features a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a SIM card tray at the bottom.

Expected Specifications for Motorola Frontier

It is expected that Motorola Frontier will come with a display featuring a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate along with HDR10 support. According to some reports, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475 chipset, which is being speculated as an upgraded version of the company’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The processor on the device could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, Motorola Frontier is expected to have a triple rear camera setup which renders suggest will be headlined by a 194MP primary lens. The other cameras will include a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter. The front of the device will have a 60MP selfie snapper. Motorola Frontier is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.