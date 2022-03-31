D2h Launches Two New Channel Packs for Inactive Subscribers

D2h, a major Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider in the country, has launched two new channels packs for inactive users in the country. These channel packs will be available starting April 1, 2022, for those customers who were declared inactive as of February 28, 2022. D2h will avail these packs to people in all states except Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The SES8 customers and D2h customers declared inactive will both get one channel pack priced at Rs 99 only. The D2h customers will be eligible to get the ‘Value Combo Lite’ pack from the company, while the SES8 subscribers will get the ‘Value Combo Lite’ channel pack. Note that the price of each of these channel packs is Rs 99 (including GST).

Customers who are eligible to get their hands on these channel packs will get an SMS from the company, or the users can also call the customer care of D2h to enquire if they are eligible for the offer and how to recharge for the same.

The company said that upgrade and downgrade from the pack is not allowed if the user has taken the six or twelve months plan from the company (UPP399 & UPP599). These packages are not available for Multi-Room subscribers. The one, six and twelve months plans would cost users Rs 99, Rs 399, and Rs 599.

If you want to know further details about the channel packs, check the table below.

D2h New Channel Packs for Inactive Subscribers Details

4 GEC Channels Will Not be Available for Free on DD Free Dish Starting April 1, 2022

From April 1, 2022, DD Free Dish customers won’t get these 4 GEC channels for free anymore — Star Utsav, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, and Zee Anmol. These are all now paid channels, and D2h is banking on lost regaining lost customers to DD Free Dish because of this.

These are pretty good offers for inactive subscribers to keep their TVs going.