D2h is one of the most popular DTH providers in the country. When it comes to an affordable cost, attractive NCF offers and very attractive Set-Top Box prices, D2h is usually the go-to solution for a lot of subscribers. However, the subscribers of D2h had been requesting for some channels to be added to the list of available options in the channel a-la-carte list. Now it seems that D2h has recently added two channels to its list of available channels. These channels come at the right time and are probably missing from some of the other DTH providers’ platforms like Airtel Digital TV.

Sports and Movie Channels Added to D2h

D2h has firstly added the much sought after Sony TEN 4 channel which is available in SD quality at the LCN (Chanel number) 525. Since the Tokyo Olympics are just around the corner, the addition of this sports channel to the D2h portfolio means that consumers will be able to enjoy their sports entertainment easily. Another addition to the list of added channels includes Box Cinema. Box Cinema has been added to the 236 LCN and is a general entertainment channel offering movies to subscribers, just like the name foretells. To recall, a few months back D2h had pulled Box Cinema from the list of its available channels. It is also noteworthy that back in June and at the start of July, D2h had also removed Disha TV and Power TV from its channel list respectively.

D2h Also Adds Odia Channels

The subscribers of D2h should also note that the company has recently updated its mobile application and now the subscribers will be able to enjoy it in a more seamless manner. In another related development, D2h also recently added an Odia news channel Argus at LCN 834 on its channel list. It goes without saying that D2h is on a spree to offer more and more channels to its subscribers and to march ahead of the competition. Like we noted above, some of these channels are not yet available on other platforms yet.