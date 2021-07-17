Verizon, a prominent name in the North American telecom business has been doubling down on its 5G Business Internet service. The telecom company has announced that the 5G Business Internet service, which is an enterprise-level wireless internet service for companies is now available across 42 cities in the USA. Previously, Verizon had launched this service only in 24 cities across the country. It’s worth noting that 5G Business Internet is a service that is available for businesses of all sizes and is not really meant for the end consumers, unlike the normal 5G or 4G LTE network. Verizon has lately been making multiple strides on the back of the 5G network which is available to it in the USA.

5G Business Internet to Offering Interesting Advantages

To attract customers, Verizon is offering interesting caveats to its customers if they subscribe to the 5G Business Internet service. Firstly, for businesses that might already be on another service from another provider, Verizon is offering its customers $1,500 termination compensation. This means that the customers who might have to shell out to end an internet partnership before the signed period can use this amount to safeguard themselves from another expense.

Not only this, but the service customers will also get a 10-year price lock-in meaning that if they subscribe to Verizon’s 5G Business Internet, they will be eligible to pay the same bill for the next ten years regardless of any increase in price thus safeguarding them against any increase in the service price during this tenure.

Verizon Signs Deals With Ericsson

The 5G Business Internet service is based on 5G Ultra Widebandand which includes professional installation with no digging and a fast timeline to deployment. In other related development, Verizon has also signed a massive $8 Billion+ deal with Ericsson to deploy 5G technology all across the United States, which would include Cloud RAN, MassiveMIMO, and mmWave among others. This deal will be for multiple years and will see the deployment of 5G network which is currently available in some major cities under Verizon’s tag.