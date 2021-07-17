Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is on an offer frenzy as it has been on a streak of launching new offers not only for its prepaid subscribers, but the public telco has been bullish on its broadband plans as well. BSNL is not only paying attention to FTTH subscribers but has also been launching offers for its old ADSL broadband customers. Now, it has been in BSNL’s tradition to launch plans for the esteemed Members of Parliament of the country as well. These plans come with nice attractive benefits, a lot of data, and high speeds. Being the lawmakers of the country and due to the pandemic, a lot of committee meetings and important proceedings have been conducted online. In line with this, BSNL has launched new plans for MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Here are the details of these plans.

Plans With 300 Mbps Speed

Contrary to the old plans, which used to offer landline and broadband connection separately, these plans bundle both under one tag, and the subscribers will just have to pay one bill for both. Under this offer, the first plan is the SANSAD 1500 ULD which offers 300 Mbps speed till 5000GB data, and after that, it offers 10 Mbps speed for an additional 900GB of data. This plan is available for an FMC of Rs 1,829, in which Rs 1,500 is for broadband and Rs 329 is for a landline connection.

Plans With 200 Mbps Speed

Another plan under this tag is the SANSAD 1000 ULD plan which is available for Rs 1,329. In a similar manner as the above-mentioned plan, this one also comes with a landline connection. The speed in this plan is limited to Up to 200Mbps till 300GB and up to 2Mbps after 400GB additional. If the MPs want to only subscribe to a landline, then they can choose the LL Fibre plan, which is available for Rs 449, offering unlimited calls anywhere.

It’s worth noting that there are variations of these plans, which are available for ADSL and old broadband customers as well, but they come with lesser speeds of 100 Mbps, 50 Mbps, and even 10 Mbps and are lower on the copper wire connections. To relay these plans, BSNL has partnered up with LCOs and other local franchisees; earlier, the telco used to offer these plans directly.