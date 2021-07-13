Verizon Starts Rolling Out 5G Services And Internet Gateway Router With 1 Gbps Speed

    Verizon, one of the most prominent telecom companies in the USA, has started rolling out 5G services to its customers in multiple cities. It is worth noting that this is not the first time Verizon is rolling out these services. While the Indian telecom industry drags under the burden of spectrum auction dues and ailing tariff prices, companies across the world are rolling out 5G services already. In this latest development, Verizon has started launching the 5G service alongside expanded LTE service. The subscribers of Verizon will also be able to upgrade to a new router as per the latest announcement.

    Many New Cities Come Under Verizon 5G Umbrella

    Verizon CRO Frank Boulben said that the company continues to lead in the industry owing to its fast, reliable services, and now the customers will have more options as they will be able to have access to the Verizon Internet Gateway device. The seven additional regions that Verizon has added to its list include Akron OH, Ann Arbor MI, Columbia SC, Durham NC, Fresno CA, Spokane WA, St. Petersburg FL.

    Verizon also noted that the customers who sign up for its 5G service will be able to experience speeds up to 1 Gbps. Also, as we noted above, Verizon is not only rolling out 5G services but also expanded the 4G LTE network as well. Under this, the subscribers will have access to speeds of 25 Mbps with maximum speeds going up to 50 Mbps.

    Verizon 5G Internet Gateway Router

    In addition to all these network services, Verizon has also launched the Internet Gateway router, which will not only support 4G services but will also be enabled for the 5G network with C band services. However, the 5G services will be accessible only after a firmware update. It remains to be seen who joins the telecom race in this manner in the USA. Meanwhile, in the Indian subcontinent, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio continue to lead the 5G trials.

