Vodafone Idea Awards Cisco Deal to Improve 4G/5G

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has awarded Cisco, a America tech company, a new deal for improving telecom infrastructure in the country. Vi will deploy Cisco's Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based transport network. This will help Vi in bolstering its mobile network and be able to handle data traffic better. Consumers should be able to see an improved mobile network experience as a result of this deal in the future. Vi has been improving its networks with the funds it has raised via equity in the last year. The telco is further looking to raise funds via debt to make improvements in the network.









With the technology from Cisco, Vi will be able to streamline its network operations, accelerate service, and reduce costs. Jabir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea said, "Our collaboration with Cisco demonstrates our commitment to staying at the forefront of network technology. Cisco’s proven expertise in MPLS solutions will empower our network to automate critical network functions, optimize traffic management, and rapidly adapt to changing market demands. This transport network is designed to meet the challenges of modern network environments, ensuring high performance, reliability, and security. This project highlights the power of combining robust technology with forward-thinking vision."

"Building a 4G/5G backhaul network is essential for seamless connectivity. With Cisco’s IP / MPLS solutions, Vi can deliver faster, more reliable and scalable digital experiences across India. Our collaboration with Vi is powering a future-ready network, one that meets the evolving needs of users," said Gordon Thomson, Vice President, Service Provider, - EMEA, Cisco.

Vodafone Idea has been improving its networks in the recent past, and now the telco is raising more funds to do that further in the coming three years.