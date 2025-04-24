Vodafone Idea Awards Cisco Deal to Improve 4G/5G

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

With the technology from Cisco, Vi will be able to streamline its network operations, accelerate service, and reduce costs.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has awarded Cisco, a America tech company, a new deal for improving telecom infrastructure in the country.
  • Vi will deploy Cisco's Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based transport network.
  • This will help Vi in bolstering its mobile network and be able to handle data traffic better.

Follow Us

vodafone idea awards cisco deal to improve

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has awarded Cisco, a America tech company, a new deal for improving telecom infrastructure in the country. Vi will deploy Cisco's Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based transport network. This will help Vi in bolstering its mobile network and be able to handle data traffic better. Consumers should be able to see an improved mobile network experience as a result of this deal in the future. Vi has been improving its networks with the funds it has raised via equity in the last year. The telco is further looking to raise funds via debt to make improvements in the network.




Read More - Vodafone Idea was the Only Telco to Lose Active Users in Jan 2025, Even BSNL Gained Users

With the technology from Cisco, Vi will be able to streamline its network operations, accelerate service, and reduce costs. Jabir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea said, "Our collaboration with Cisco demonstrates our commitment to staying at the forefront of network technology. Cisco’s proven expertise in MPLS solutions will empower our network to automate critical network functions, optimize traffic management, and rapidly adapt to changing market demands. This transport network is designed to meet the challenges of modern network environments, ensuring high performance, reliability, and security. This project highlights the power of combining robust technology with forward-thinking vision."

Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Mobile Plan Suitable for a Family

"Building a 4G/5G backhaul network is essential for seamless connectivity. With Cisco’s IP / MPLS solutions, Vi can deliver faster, more reliable and scalable digital experiences across India. Our collaboration with Vi is powering a future-ready network, one that meets the evolving needs of users," said Gordon Thomson, Vice President, Service Provider, - EMEA, Cisco.

Vodafone Idea has been improving its networks in the recent past, and now the telco is raising more funds to do that further in the coming three years.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Speedtests vary widely from location to location There are a lot of places where Jio 5G is completely choked And…

Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Active Users in…

T A :

Of course Jio 5G, airtel 5G it's decent as well. Vi is too bad at your place. And you will…

Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Active Users in…

YOUTUBE RJ :

Look at these results and tell me which one will you prefer

Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Active Users in…

Rahul :

Why would they compete they are now just trying to sell this company to govt in name of equity, i…

Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Active Users in…

Rahul :

Bihar bengal and east up vi non existent, 4g never go beyond 12-15mbps , and with same price you get…

Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Active Users in…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments