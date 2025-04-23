Vodafone Idea’s Mobile Plan Suitable for a Family

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India is now improving its 4G infrastructure and also deploying 5G throughout. The telco has one of the best family plans in the country. If you are looking for a mobile plan for a family from any of the Indian telecom operators, you will have to go for a postpaid plan. There are no prepaid plans that bundle extra SIM cards for the family at a nominal cost. The plan we are talking about of Vi comes for Rs 1401. There are two more family postpaid plans from the telco that users can check out - Rs 1201 and Rs 701. However, the Rs 1401 plan is the best amongst the lot as it bundles the most benefit (and yes, we know, it is also the most expensive).









Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Credit Rating Boost Could Allow Easier Fundraising

Vodafone Idea Max Family Rs 1401 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1401 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 140GB of data, unlimited night data (between 12 AM to 6 AM), and 200GB of data rollover. There's also 3000 SMS/month along with additional benefits such as Vi Games, Vi Movies & TV, Amazon Prime for six months, JioHotstar for one year, SonyLIV for 360 days, and SwiggyOne one year access with two quarterly coupons, EaseMyTrip one year access, and Norton one year Mobile Security. Users can take five SIM cards under this plan. Further, the company also offers 25GB of extra data to be shared amongst the users.

Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Cheapest 5G Plan: Take a Look

Note that the final price in the bill will also include GST. This is clearly not a plan meant for everyone in the country. It is just too expensive, even if five people can use it everymonth. The comapny is also offering unlimited 5G with this plan to the users in Mumbai currently. Wherever 5G will launch, the users will naturally get it as an add-on at no extra cost with plans like these.