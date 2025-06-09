

Qualcomm is making significant strategic moves to expand its artificial intelligence and connectivity capabilities across key markets. Through a series of acquisitions and partnerships, the company is enhancing its presence in AI computing, automotive V2X communications, edge technologies, and next-generation data centers. Below are key developments driving innovation and connectivity.

1. Qualcomm to Acquire Alphawave Semi in USD 2.4 Billion Deal to Boost AI Capabilities

US chipmaker Qualcomm on Monday agreed to acquire UK-based semiconductor company Alphawave for about USD 2.4 billion as part of efforts to strengthen its artificial intelligence technology portfolio. The acquisition will be executed through Aqua Acquisition Sub LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm.

According to Qualcomm, the acquisition of Alphawave Semi aims to further accelerate, and provide key assets for, Qualcomm's expansion into data centers. Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Hexagon NPU processors are well positioned to meet the growing demand for high-performance, low-power computing, which is being driven by a rapid increase in AI inferencing and the transition to custom CPUs in data centers. The addition of Alphawave's portfolio of IP, custom silicon, connectivity products, and chiplets is expected to complement and enhance Qualcomm's existing compute offerings.

"Alphawave Semi's products form a part of the core infrastructure enabling next generation services in a wide array of high growth applications, including data centers, AI, data networking and data storage," Qualcomm said.

"Alphawave Semi has developed leading high-speed wired connectivity and compute technologies that are complementary to our power-efficient CPU and NPU cores," said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. "Qualcomm's advanced custom processors are a natural fit for data center workloads. The combined teams share the goal of building advanced technology solutions and enabling next-level connected computing performance across a wide array of high growth areas, including data center infrastructure."

"By combining our resources and expertise, we will be well-positioned to expand our product offerings, reach a broader customer base, and enhance our technological capabilities. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for growth, drive innovation, and create a leading player in AI compute and connectivity solutions," said Tony Pialis, president and CEO of Alphawave Semi.

Under the terms of the deal, Qualcomm will purchase the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of Alphawave Semi, subject to customary conditions including regulatory approvals, shareholder consent, and UK High Court sanction, in accordance with the UK Takeover Code. Completion is expected in the first quarter of calendar year 2026.

2. Qualcomm Acquires Autotalks to Bolster V2X Capabilities for Connected Vehicles

Qualcomm Incorporated announced that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, has completed the acquisition of Autotalks, a provider of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication solutions. Qualcomm said V2X technologies, which enable communication between vehicles and their surroundings, have become increasingly critical for enhancing road safety and transportation efficiency. This acquisition will give it access to a portfolio of production-ready, automotive-qualified V2X products for deploying in roadside infrastructure, vehicles and even two-wheelers.

"These solutions are designed to enable direct communication to help address current safety and efficiency problems and to enhance the development of advanced safety features and premium experiences in assisted and automated driving for next-generation vehicles," Qualcomm said on Jun 5, 2025

Autotalks, an Israel-based fabless semiconductor company founded in 2008, specialising in V2X communications is known for the industry’s first purpose-built V2X chipset. Its product portfolio supports both Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) and Cellular V2X (C-V2X), including LTE-V2X and 5G-V2X standards. These solutions are designed for integration into safety-grade automotive architectures and are compatible across a wide range of vehicles, including two-wheelers.

Through the acquisition, Qualcomm will incorporate Autotalks’ technologies into its Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform, expanding its portfolio of automotive solutions. The integration is expected to accelerate the deployment of global V2X infrastructure and drive adoption among automakers and infrastructure providers.

"As automotive systems grow more complex, the importance of safety features has never been higher. Together, we will deliver reliable, cutting-edge solutions to enhance road safety and optimise traffic efficiency," said Nakul Duggal, Group GM, Automotive and Industrial and Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies. "We've been investing in V2X technologies since 2017, recognizing their potential to improve road safety. This acquisition is a strategic step in our ongoing efforts, advancing V2X solutions further for connected and automated vehicles, while driving global deployment, and strengthening our Snapdragon Digital Chassis product portfolio."

Hagai Zyss, former CEO of Autotalks and now Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, emphasised the shared mission of enhancing transportation safety. "The combination of our expertise and industry-leading V2X products with Qualcomm Technologies’ global automotive footprint and strong momentum among automakers positions us well to accelerate V2X developments and adoption across the globe."

Autotalks' existing DSRC and C-V2X programs will continue to receive full support, with a forward-looking roadmap focused on enabling enhanced safety features and premium driving experiences.

3. Qualcomm and Microsoft Partner to Advance AI Performance on Windows 11 Devices

Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) workloads on a wide range of devices powered by Snapdragon X Series processors. This partnership combines Qualcomm's hardware, including the Snapdragon X Elite processor, with Microsoft's AI software tools, notably Windows AI Foundry, to enable efficient, scalable generative AI (GenAI) and Agentic AI applications.

Central to the collaboration is the integration of Qualcomm's Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with Windows 11 technologies. This enables developers to optimise AI inference tasks for superior performance and energy efficiency on Windows PCs, making advanced AI capabilities more accessible across diverse hardware platforms.

"The integration of Windows ML and the Hexagon NPU is another example of how Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies' continued collaboration is propelling AI workloads and enabling developers to accelerate Windows ecosystem innovation," says Logan Iyer, engineer and Windows Platform+ developer at Microsoft.

Upendra Kulkarni, vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, adds, "The new Windows ML's cutting-edge runtime not only optimises on-device model inference but also simplifies deployment, making it easier for developers to harness the full potential of advanced AI processors in Snapdragon X Series platforms. Windows ML's unified framework and support for diverse hardware, including our NPUs, GPUs and CPUs, allow developers to create AI applications that deliver exceptional performance and efficiency across a wide range of devices. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Microsoft to drive innovation and velocity of development to bring the best AI experiences on Windows Copilot+ platforms."

The partnership leverages Microsoft Research's optimisation of lightweight large language models (LLMs) such as Phi Silica, tailored for on-device execution with the Hexagon NPU. This approach enables multimodal AI experiences—such as vision-language tasks—directly on Copilot+ PCs without cloud dependency. Additionally, distilled LLMs like DeepSeek R1 7B and 14B are available through Azure AI Foundry, further expanding edge AI capabilities.

The Olive toolchain, an open-source model optimisation tool contributed to by Qualcomm, streamlines AI model deployment and enhances performance for large AI workloads on client devices.

Through Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft's collaboration, the companies said in a blog post on May 19, 2025, that they have partnered with top developers to adopt Windows ML and have demonstrated impressive performance for their AI features. Independent Solution Vendors (ISVs) such as Powder, Topaz Labs, Camo, and McAfee are able to effortlessly port their AI features over to the Hexagon NPU with the developer preview of Windows ML.

4. Qualcomm and Humain to Develop AI Data Centers to Deliver Cloud-to-Edge Hybrid AI Services

Qualcomm and Humain signed a memorandum of understanding to deliver advanced AI data centers, hybrid AI across edge and cloud, along with cloud-to-edge services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond. The MOU was signed during the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, held during the official visit of President of the United States Donald Trump to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Following the signing of the MOU, Humain and Qualcomm Technologies intend to:

Develop and build cutting-edge AI data centers in Saudi Arabia designed to deliver highly efficient, scalable cloud-to-edge hybrid AI inferencing solutions for local and international customers based on Qualcomm Technologies' edge and data center solutions

Develop and supply state-of-the-art data center CPU and AI solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, with leading performance and efficiency, to power data centers in Humain's AI cloud infrastructure.

Accelerate the use of Humain's AI cloud infrastructure by leveraging edge devices powered by Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon and Dragonwing processors.

Integrate Humain's family of Arabic large language models (ALLaM, co-developed with SDAIA) with the wide ecosystem of AI edge devices powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ processors, bringing hybrid cloud-toedge AI inferencing capabilities to a vast array of devices.

The data centers and supporting ecosystem are intended to provide both government and enterprise organisations with access to high-performance and power efficient CPU and AI cloud infrastructure and cloud-to-edge services. These offerings will enable the deployment of AI solutions that can make real-time predictions and decisions, in addition to significantly increasing the availability and value of advanced AI-enabled applications, Qualcomm said in a statement on May 13, 2025.

Under the agreement, Humain and Qualcomm Technologies also announced a major collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to establish a world-class Qualcomm Design Center in Saudi Arabia for semiconductor technology, supported with training and startup initiatives focused on building infrastructure and technology capabilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This initiative supports the Kingdom's goal of becoming a global hub for semiconductor design, driving economic growth, attracting talent, and providing upskilling opportunities in semiconductor technology to the Kingdom's engineers.

5. Qualcomm and E& Collaborate on AI at the Edge

Qualcomm Technologies and UAE's e& announced on May 16, 2025, a collaboration to help drive technological development and commercialisation across a broad range of advanced connectivity, 5G, and edge AI technologies in an effort to accelerate the digital transformation for the government, enterprise, and industrial sectors.

Edge computing refers to processing data closer to where it is generated—at the "edge" of the network—enabling faster insights, reduced latency, and enhanced security.

Qualcomm Technologies and E& plan to collaborate on:

Industrial and enterprise 5G edge AI gateways that will enable core vertical sectors to deploy AI capabilities and other technologies at the network edge, enhancing efficiency, connectivity and performance

Edge AI devices, ranging from PCs to XR devices powered by Snapdragon platforms, which will integrate large language models (LLMs), supporting on-device generative AI capabilities and security-focused AI inferencing from edge to cloud for enterprise and government sectors

Smart mobility and safety solutions designed to improve safety and road-user experiences and future-proofing the UAE’s transportation infrastructure

Connected industrial IoT solutions for enterprise

Qualcomm Technologies will also look to utilise its newly established Qualcomm Engineering Center in Abu Dhabi to support this collaboration with e& through evaluating new use cases to accelerate 5G and edge AI adoption in sectors like energy, manufacturing, logistics, retail and smart mobility.

