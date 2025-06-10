vodafone idea starts 5g trials in bengaluru

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-larget telecom operator in India, has started 5G trials in Bengaluru. The company has already launched 5G in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Patna, and Delhi. In Bengaluru, currently, the company is testing out its services. This means a commercial launch is awaited. It should happen in the near future, however. The telco is already going neck-to-neck with Airtel in 5G coverage in Mumbai. As of now, Vi is offering unlimited 5G to the customers in Bengaluru. The unlimited 5G data with commercial plans has a limit of 300GB every 28 days. Whether this limit is applicable during the trial phase too is unclear.









Vodafone Idea customers in Bengaluru should now be able to experience Vi's 5G. The company plans to launch 5G in all of its 17 priority circles by August 2025. This doesn't mean that it will launch 5G in the entire region, but at least in one city of every circle. This would be a good start for Vi with 5G as its customers have been waiting for 5G for a long time. At present, with the commercial plans, Vi is offering 5G for free to customers who are recharging with plans that cost Rs 299 or more.

Vi's 5G is delivered on top of the 4G core. Vi has deployed 5G NSA (non-standalone). The telco also plans to go in the path of Airtel and Reliance Jio to launch 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) services. Vi's 5G FWA router and solution has already been showcased multiple times at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) to the public. In fact, Vi was one of the fist companies to showcase the 5G network and its use cases in Pune, back in 2021.