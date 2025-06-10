Moto Edge 60 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola, a Chinese smartphone company has launched the all new Moto Edge 60 in India. This phone had already launched in the global markets earlier this year. It has come to India with a better chipset than what was offered to the global markets. The copmpany claims that it is the segment's only phone that has two 50MP camera sensors. The device has an impressive large display, and starts at a very decent price. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Moto Edge 60 in India.









Moto Edge 60 Price in India

Moto Edge 60 has launched in India in a memory variant:

12GB+256GB for Rs 25,999

There's a Rs 1000 discount offer which will make the effective price Rs 24,999

It has launched in multiple colour options - Gibraltar Sea and Shamrock. Let's take a look at hte specifications. The device will go on sale on June 13, 2025, at 12 PM on Flipkart.

Moto Edge 60 Specifications in India

Moto Edge 60 has launched in India with a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED Quad-Curved display. It supports 1220p Super HD resolution. The device supports 4500nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate along with 3000nits of touch sampling. The device also supports Smart Water Touch 3.0, which means that users can interact with the screen even with wet hands.

The Moto Edge 60 comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The device supports 11 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. There's a 5500mAh battery with support for 68W fast-charging. It will run on Android 15 out of the box and will get three major OS updates and four years of security support.

In the camera segment, there's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP sensor at the front for selfies.