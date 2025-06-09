Realme GT 7 Pro Now Coming at Rs 8000 Discount

There's a Rs 8,000 discount voucher available for the base 12GB+256GB variant while the 16GB+512GB gets a Rs 7,000 discount voucher from the company.

Highlights

  • Realme GT 7 Pro is now coming at a Rs 8,000 discount.
  • This is a powerful phone from Realme.
  • The device is a flagship powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

realme gt 7 pro exclusive discount india

Realme GT 7 Pro is now coming at a Rs 8,000 discount. This is a powerful phone from Realme. The device is a flagship powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Realme wants to garner more market share in the super premium phones. That's why, it is offering a discount voucher for the Realme GT 7 Pro. However, this voucher is not available everywhere. This is a discount voucher that the brand is offering exclusively on Amazon India. Realme GT 7 Pro price and specifications are mentioned below.




Realme GT 7 Pro Price in India

Realme Gt 7 Pro is available in India in two variant with:

  • 12GB+256GB - Rs 54,998
  • 16GB+512GB - Rs 59,998

There's a Rs 8,000 discount voucher available for the base 12GB+256GB variant while the 16GB+512GB gets a Rs 7,000 discount voucher from the company. Note that there are further bank offers and card offers that will help you in reducing the price of the phone.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with a quad-curved display. The RealWorld Eco OLED Plus display is integrated on the device and it supports 120Hz refresh rate. There's a flagship camera system on the phone and an advanced cooling system. The Realme GT 7 Pro runs on Android 15 out of the box. The company claims that the device is water resistant.

It is worth noting that the GT 7 Pro from Realme was one of the first phones in the country to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The Realme GT 7 Pro is available with RealmeCare, Screen Damage Protection, and an extended warranty of one year. It is definitely one of the finest and most powerful phones launched by Realme in the last few years.

