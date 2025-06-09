oneplus 13s offers with pre booking explained

OnePlus 13s recently launched in India. Its price and specifications are widely known, regardless we will mention them at the bottom. Here, we will talk about the pre-booking offers that are available for customers in India. The phone launched on June 5, 2025. It is currently available for pre-booking.









Interested people can pre-book the phone for Rs 1,999 only. One can do it via Amazon or OnePlus India's website. With pre-booking, users will get free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 worth Rs 2,099 in India. Further, users will get a Rs 5,000 discount with the SBI credit card. There will be up to 9 months of no-cost EMI available for users to choose from.

OnePlus 13s Price in India

OnePlus 13s is available in India for Rs 54,999 for the base 12GB+256GB variant. Then there's another variant with 12GB+512GB variant for Rs 59,999. The available Rs 5,000 discount would make the end price Rs 49,999 for the base variant. Coupled with the free earbuds, it becomes a good option for the users.

OnePlus 13s Specifications in India

OnePlus 13s comes with a 6.3-inch LPTO ProXDR display with support for 120Hz refreh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 5850mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

In the camera segment, the device comes with a dual-50MP setup at the rear and a 32MP front sensor for selfies. It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The device has support for 5.5G and has a 360-degree antenna system for a seamless connectivity experience. There's also a state of the art Cryo Velocity cooling system in the device to ensure longer and cooler gaming sessions for the users.