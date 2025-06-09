Moto Edge 60 to Launch in India on this Date

Moto Edge 60 is going to launch in India on June 10, 2025. It will be a Tuesday. The device is now confirmed to arrive with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and it will be offered in two colours - Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock.

Motorola's Edge 60 is soon going to launch in India. The Moto Edge 60 will be the successor to Edge 50. The Edge 60 has already launched in the global markets. The Moto Edge 60 was launched alongside the Moto Edge 60 Pro for select markets. Now the phone is coming to India, and some specifications of the device are already confirmed. The phone willl be powered by the Dimensity 7400 SoC in India while in the global market, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. There's a triple-camera sensor at the rear.




The Moto Edge 50 was priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant when it launched in August 2024. Currently, the Edge 50 is priced at Rs 22,999 for the same. The Moto Edge 60 is also expected to launch under Rs 50,000 only. Let's check out the date for when the Edge 60 will launch in India.

Moto Edge 60 India Launch Date

Moto Edge 60 is going to launch in India on June 10, 2025. It will be a Tuesday. The device is now confirmed to arrive with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and it will be offered in two colours - Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock.

The company's website says that the phone will come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED screen with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 4500nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The device is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC in India.

There will be a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calling, there's going to be a 50MP sensor at the front. The device is claimed to come with IP68 and IP69 ceritifications along with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

The India variant of the phone is likely to come with a 5500mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast-charging.

