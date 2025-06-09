itel Alpha 3 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

itel has launched a new smartwatch in India. This smartwatch is called itel Alpha 3 and is priced for the mass market. The good thing is that it has a large display. itel has previously launched several smartwatches wth the alpha moniker. This latest entrant is the one that comes with support for many things, including Bluetooth calling. It is a pretty simple smartwatch with the idea to deliver the basic features at an affordable to the users. It has a single chip to enable Bluetooth calling. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the itel Alpha 3 in India.









itel Alpha 3 Price in India

itel Alpha 3 is available in India at just Rs 1,499. This is a smartwatch that is geared to attract the mass market and fitness enthusiasts looking for a stylish watch at an affordable cost. Let's now look at the specifications.

itel Alpha 3 Specifications in India

The itel Alpha 3 is equipped with single-chip Bluetooth calling for glitch-free and uninterrupted voice connectivity, IP67 water and dust resistance for unbeatable durability, and 500 Nits brightness that keeps the screen readable even under the harshest sunlight. The smartwatch also features 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO? monitoring, sleep analysis, and activity stats, all from your wrist.

Fitness buffs will also find 100+ sports modes to choose from, while the style enthusiasts get 150+ watch faces to match their every look. There is also an AI voice assistant to help you check tasks off without lifting a finger, instant call and message alerts, and a 1-year warranty bundled inside a stylish box, available in three attractive colours – Dark Blue, Rose Gold and Black.