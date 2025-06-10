How Tech Twitter/X Reacted to iOS 26

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Some of the users have compared the new camera app to what was once offered in the pre-iOS 6 era. Then there were some comparisons between the UI of OnePlus's OxygenOS 15 and iOS 26 for the scroll down menu.

Highlights

  • X (formerly known as Twitter), is the quickest platform and honestly, the most candid to react to new developments.
  • Apple announced the iOS 26 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, 2025.
  • X users had a mixed reaction to the Liquid Glass UI (user interface) theme that Apple has announced for every product that is there in its ecosystem.

Follow Us

ios 26 how people reacted to it

X (formerly known as Twitter), is the quickest platform and honestly, the most candid to react to new developments. Apple announced the iOS 26 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, 2025. X users had a mixed reaction to the Liquid Glass UI (user interface) theme that Apple has announced for every product that is there in its ecosystem. Let's take a look at it.




Read More - Realme GT 7 Pro Now Coming at Rs 8000 Discount

Online Reactions to iOS 26

screenshot 2025 06 10 131123 screenshot 2025 06 10 131135 screenshot 2025 06 10 131148 screenshot 2025 06 10 131216 screenshot 2025 06 10 131251

Some of the users have compared the new camera app to what was once offered in the pre-iOS 6 era. Then there were some comparisons between the UI of OnePlus's OxygenOS 15 and iOS 26 for the scroll down menu. Many users online have compared the liquid glass UI to what Microsoft offered with the Windows Wista. Then there have been users who feel like that the new liquid glass is a mess. This is because it creates readbability issues for the users.

Read More - Moto Edge 60 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

However, it is worth noting that Apple is allowing users to switch back to the blur from the transparent liquid glass. This way, users have the complete control over their experience of the iOS 26 and the iPhones.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj :

"waise kerenge toh BSNL MTNL ko kaam kerna padhega na ,aise kaise chalega ,tax ka paisa waste nahi kiya toh…

DoT Urges States to Prefer BSNL, MTNL for Telecom Services,…

lbp :

yes this kind of tariff needed based on usage , like bsnl have this plan rs 91( Voice @15p/min, Data @1p/MB,…

Vodafone Idea CEO Talks about New Pricing Model

Faraz :

Why don't DoT Urges BSNL, MTNL for launching 4G city by city like Jio/Airtel/Vi launching 5G city by city and…

DoT Urges States to Prefer BSNL, MTNL for Telecom Services,…

Faraz :

Do you find value in it ? Or is it just because your employer is paying for it ?

Indians are Switching Off Secondary SIMs

Faraz :

Yup, rich or poor Everyone is paying 349 every month. Ain't it Vi's fault for removing 99 plan or reduced…

Vodafone Idea CEO Talks about New Pricing Model

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments