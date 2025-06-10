How Tech Twitter/X Reacted to iOS 26

X (formerly known as Twitter), is the quickest platform and honestly, the most candid to react to new developments. Apple announced the iOS 26 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, 2025. X users had a mixed reaction to the Liquid Glass UI (user interface) theme that Apple has announced for every product that is there in its ecosystem. Let's take a look at it.









Online Reactions to iOS 26

Some of the users have compared the new camera app to what was once offered in the pre-iOS 6 era. Then there were some comparisons between the UI of OnePlus's OxygenOS 15 and iOS 26 for the scroll down menu. Many users online have compared the liquid glass UI to what Microsoft offered with the Windows Wista. Then there have been users who feel like that the new liquid glass is a mess. This is because it creates readbability issues for the users.

However, it is worth noting that Apple is allowing users to switch back to the blur from the transparent liquid glass. This way, users have the complete control over their experience of the iOS 26 and the iPhones.