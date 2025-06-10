oppo k13x 5g price in india tipped

OPPO is soon expected to launch the K13x 5G. The OPPO K13x 5G price has now been tipped online. The company has not yet tipped the price of the phone yet. However, the OPPO K13x 5G is definitely going to come to the Indian markets. It is worth noting that the OPPO K13 is already available in India for just Rs 17,520. We don't expect the OPPO K13x 5G to be any expensive or premium device. Let's take a look at the details circulating online.









OPPO K13x 5G Price Tipped for Indian Market

OPPO K13x 5G will be priced under Rs 15,999 in India. This was tipped through a 91Mobiles report. It is worth remembering that the OPPO K12x 5G was launched in India at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants.

OPPO K13x 5G will help the company is boosting sales in India and garner a better market share in the country. OPPO's K series phones have done pretty decent in India with respect to attracting the budget phone users. While the lauch date has not been announced yet, we expect it to happen in the next few weeks.

OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 13s in India. This is a powerful smartphone in the premium segment that's also compact in size. With the OnePlus 13s, OnePlus wants to improve its market share in the premium device segment. OnePlus and OPPO are both sister companies and the sales of OnePlus are actually counted inside OPPO. The companies have been a part of each for a very long time with even times sharing resources with each other for devices' hardware and software. OPPO India, Realme, and OnePlus are all part of a single parent company, BBK Electronics.