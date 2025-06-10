Nvidia-Powered Jupiter Becomes Europe's Fastest Supercomputer



Nvidia and the Julich Supercomputing Centre have unveiled Jupiter, Europe's fastest and most energy-efficient supercomputer, marking a significant milestone in high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across the continent. Built on nearly 24,000 Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and interconnected with the Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform, Jupiter is the first European supercomputer set to achieve exascale performance, capable of executing over one quintillion FP64 operations per second. It delivers more than twice the performance of the next-fastest system in Europe and ranks among the top five supercomputers globally according to the latest TOP500 list.

Accelerating AI, Research, and Climate Modeling

"Soon capable of running 1 quintillion FP64 operations per second, Jupiter is on track to be Europe's first exascale supercomputer. The system enables faster simulation, training and inference of the largest AI models — including for climate modeling, quantum research, structural biology, computational engineering and astrophysics — empowering European enterprises and nations to drive scientific discovery and innovation," Nvidia said on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Nvidia says Jupiter is the most energy-efficient, at 60 gigaflops per watt, and is expected to exceed 90 exaflops in AI performance, thanks to its architecture and the integration of Nvidia's full software stack.

Hosted at the Forschungszentrum Julich in Germany and owned by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking, Jupiter is built on Eviden's BullSequana XH3000 liquid-cooled infrastructure.

Global Collaboration for Scientific Innovation

"AI will supercharge scientific discovery and industrial innovation," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. "In partnership with Julich and Eviden, we're building Europe's most advanced AI supercomputer to enable the leading researchers, industries and institutions to expand human knowledge, accelerate breakthroughs and drive national advancement."

Jupiter supports several software platforms, including Nvidia Earth-2 for real-time climate and weather simulations, CUDA-Q and cuQuantum for quantum computing research, and BioNeMo for drug discovery. The system also leverages Nvidia Omniverse and PhysicsNeMo frameworks for engineering and digital twin applications.

"With Jupiter's extreme performance, Europe has taken a giant leap into the future of science, technology and sovereignty," said Anders Jensen, executive director of the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking. "Jupiter's computing power will serve as a catalyst for scientific discovery, propelling foundational research across the continent in fields as diverse as climate modeling, energy systems and biomedical innovation."

"Jupiter is a landmark achievement for European science and technology," said Thomas Lippert, codirector of the Julich Supercomputing Centre. "Powered by Nvidia's accelerated computing and AI platforms, Jupiter is advancing the frontier of foundation model training and high-performance simulation, enabling researchers across Europe to tackle challenges of unprecedented complexity."

European high-performance computing

"Jupiter will substantially advance quantum algorithm and hardware development," added Kristel Michielsen, codirector of the Julich Supercomputing Centre. "Hybrid quantum HPC-computation will profit from powerful tools such as the Nvidia CUDA-Q platform and the Nvidia cuQuantum software development kit."

"Jupiter's launch is not just an extraordinary technical success — delivering an exascale machine and Julich's modular data center in less than nine months — it marks a pivotal moment for European high-performance computing," said Emmanuel Le Roux, senior vice president and global head of advanced computing at Eviden, Atos Group. "It clearly demonstrated the technological leadership of the European Eviden-led consortium, which designed, built and delivered this world-class system."

According to Nvidia, early benchmarks using the Linpack test confirmed Jupiter's high placement on the TOP500 list.

