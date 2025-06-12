India Developing Indigenous AI-Native Telecom Technologies



Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a foundational technology shaping the future of telecommunications, enabling transformative services such as immersive digital experiences, autonomous operations, and integrated sensing, a senior official from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said on Wednesday.

AI at the Core of Future Telecom

As part of ongoing efforts to explore the integration of AI-native technologies into telecommunications networks, the third meeting of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU-T) Focus Group on Artificial Intelligence Native for Telecommunication Networks (FG-AINN) was inaugurated in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. This ITU event is being organised by the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Ministry of Communications announced.









Speaking at the three-day event, Sanjeev K Bidwai, Member (Technology), DCC, highlighted that AI-native networks will redefine how future networks are designed and managed. These intelligent systems will handle increasing complexity while unlocking capabilities like cross-domain orchestration and personalised service delivery.

He emphasised that AI-Native Networks (AI-NN) represent a fundamental shift in telecom design, noting the growing role of AI in Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standards, enabling intelligent orchestration across domains.

According to the Ministry, Bidwai outlined India's ongoing efforts in this area, including national initiatives such as 'Bharat Gen'—India's first indigenously developed, government-funded, AI-based multimodal Large Language Model (LLM) for Indian languages—as well as other projects led by IITs and C-DOT focused on AI-based network automation and digital twins. He also emphasised the importance of deploying AI in an ethical, inclusive, and secure manner, underlining the need for explainability, digital sovereignty, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

AI Native Networks

Citing the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU-R) vision document M.2160, Bidwai noted that AI will be a key enabler in all facets of next-generation networks—from intelligent radio interface management to on-demand network slicing.

"According to ITU-R's vision document M.2160, AI will be a key enabler for future networks, from intelligent radio interface management to cross-domain orchestration and personalised service delivery.

AI native networks will not only manage complexity but will unlock new service frontiers, immersive digital experiences, autonomous systems, integrated sensing and on-demand slicing for multi-tasks. This evolution is not just technological, it is strategic," he said, according to a PTI report.

Indian Telecom Market

Bidwai reportedly added that India, home to one of the world’s largest and most dynamic telecom markets, offers a rich and diverse testing ground for AI-native solutions. India's expanding AI startup ecosystem, backed by a supportive policy framework in AI, data governance and digital public infrastructure, makes it ready and a true global leader in shaping the future of AI-native networks.

He also pointed to significant domestic R&D efforts in this field. Institutions such as C-DoT and IITs are actively engaged in developing indigenous AI-powered telecom technologies. Notably, IIT Jodhpur, in collaboration with C-DoT, is developing AI frameworks for automated network management, including real-time diagnostics and fault detection in 5G and beyond networks, compliant with Open RAN (ORAN) standards.

Global Collaboration and ITU Partnership

In a further move to integrate AI into telecom infrastructure planning,the DoT has signed a Letter of Intent with the ITU to explore AI-driven digital twin technologies. These initiatives, Bidwai said, reflect India's commitment to fostering innovation and contributing to the global evolution of AI-native telecommunications.

In a video address, Seizo Onoe, Director of the Telecommunication Standardisation Bureau, ITU, underscored the potential of AI-native networks to deliver next-generation performance through intelligent automation, self-management, and real-time optimisation.

Atsuo Okuda, ITU Regional Director for Asia-Pacific, highlighted the region's pivotal role as a digital innovation hub, emphasising that AI-native networks are essential to building smart, secure, and responsive communication systems. She drew attention to the need for collaborative frameworks to bridge the digital divide and power emerging use cases in smart cities, healthcare, and education.

During the event, the Communications Ministry said India sought the support of ITU members for its bid to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2030 (PP-30), continued membership in the forthcoming ITU Council (2027-2031) and for Indian Nominee, M Revathi, as the first woman and first Regional candidate for Director of the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau (2027–30).

ITU-T Study Group

Established by ITU-T Study Group 13 in July 2024, the Focus Group on AI-Native for Telecommunication Networks (FG-AINN) aims at exploring and defining the fundamental changes needed in network architecture to fully harness the potential of AI. The group’s goal is to understand the necessary changes in design to fully leverage AI technologies, with an emphasis on the unique challenges and opportunities AI-native networks bring to global communications.

According to the Communications Ministry, the Focus Group is working to redefine telecom networks by embedding Artificial Intelligence at their core. This shift will lead to self-optimising, resilient networks capable of delivering seamless connectivity, fewer call drops, faster mobile data, and real-time adaptability—benefiting users in cities and remote regions alike.

By exploring next-generation applications like smart public services, connected transport, and disaster-aware communication systems, the group is laying the foundation for networks that are not only technically advanced but deeply responsive to public needs.

