Google Starts Rolling out Stable Android 16

Reported by Tanuja K 0

One of the coolest things to come is Live Updates. With the Live Updates feature, users will get to keep an eye on the things that are going on in a real-time basis. Ride-share navigation, food delivery apps, are the first few integrations that will be benefited by this feature.

Highlights

  • Google is now rolling out stable Android 16 update for the eligible Android phones.
  • The first few devices to get Android 16, are of course, the Pixel phones.
  • Google Pixel phones are available in India across Flipkart and offline parter retail outlets of the company.

Google is now rolling out stable Android 16 update for the eligible Android phones. The first few devices to get Android 16, are of course, the Pixel phones. Google Pixel phones are available in India across Flipkart and offline parter retail outlets of the company. Google has introduced several new things with the Android 16.




One of the coolest things to come is Live Updates. With the Live Updates feature, users will get to keep an eye on the things that are going on in a real-time basis. Ride-share navigation, food delivery apps, are the first few integrations that will be benefited by this feature.

Then there's Notifications Cooldown. If you are receiving notifications from the same app multiple times, then you won't have to worry about the sound of notifications with Android 16. The device will just simply tone down the sound of notifications for two minutes if several of them are coming from the same app. This will save you from the irritation of notifications.

Forced Group Notifications is again something pretty useful coming with the Android 16. Android bundles all the notifications of the same app in a single stack, which can be expanded by tapping on it. This saves space in the screen.

For tablets, there's a new Desktop Mode. With the Desktop Mode, users will be able to resize apps, and use the tablet in split-screen mode and more. Lastly, there's Advanced Protection Mode for simply securing the device and its data.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

