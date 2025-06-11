Itel Zeno 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K

Itel Zeno 5G has launched in India for Rs 10,299 for the sole 4GB+128GB. The phone is available exclusively on Amazon. The device comes with a Rs 1,000 discount with select credit cards.

Highlights

  • Itel has just launched a new smartphone in India called the Zeno 5G.
  • This is a new and super affordable smartphone from the company that comes with 5G support.
  • It is powered by a Dimensity chip and runs on Android 14 out of the box.



Itel has just launched a new smartphone in India called the Zeno 5G. This is a new and super affordable smartphone from the company that comes with 5G support. It is powered by a Dimensity chip and runs on Android 14 out of the box. The storage of the device is limited up to 128GB, however, one can expand it with an SD card up to 1TB. This can make the device an ideal choice for users in the country who are looking for a budget 5G phone with large storage. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Itel Zeno 5G.




Itel Zeno 5G Price in India

Itel Zeno 5G has launched in India for Rs 10,299 for the sole 4GB+128GB. The phone is available exclusively on Amazon. The device comes with a Rs 1,000 discount with select credit cards. It is available in three colour options - Calx Titanium, Shadow Black, and Wave Green.

Itel Zeno 5G Specifications in India

Itel Zeno 5G has a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz tough sampling rate. There's Panda MN228 glass protection on top. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The Itel Zeno 5G comes with a 50MP primary sensor with a light sensor at the rear. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front. The Zeno 5G AI comes with features like Ask AI and Aivana. In the battery department, there's a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W fast-charging. There's an IR blaster on the device as well. It will come with USB Type-C port.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

