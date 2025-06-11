OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 India Launch Date Tipped

OnePlus is soon going to launch two new smartphones in India - OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5. OnePlus Nord series is a mid-range offering from OnePlus to garner a larger market share in India. OnePlus Nord series is again expected to be powered by the Dimensity chip. The phone will launch in early July, as per the tipster Yogesh Brar. It is expected to debut for the global markets on the same day as well. Let's take a look at the launch date details circulating online.









OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 India Launch Date

OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 are expected to launch on July 8 in India. The Nord 5 could be priced around Rs 30,000 in the country as per the reports. The Nord 5 is likely going to come with a 1.5K resolution flat OLED screen. The Nord 5 is said to feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor. There's going to be a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wideangle sensor. For selfies, there's likely going to be a 16MP sensor at the front for video calls and selfies. The device could pack a 6650mAh battery with 80W fast-charging.

The Nord CE 5 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch flat OLED panel with 1080p resolution. The device could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350mAh battery paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the phone could come with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There's going to be a 16MP selfie sensor too. The phone could also feature a 7100mAh battery with 80W fast-charging.

OnePlus Nord 5 is going to have a different design langugage than the OnePlus Nord 4.