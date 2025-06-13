Vivo X Fold 5 to Do Something No Other Foldable has

Vivo X Fold 5, a new smartphone from Vivo, is soon going to launch. This will be a China exclusive launch at first, and then expected to make it to the global markets at some point in the future. The brand has share some details about the phone officially. This confirms a lot of speculations about the device. In fact, its colour options and design has also been unveiled. One thing that X Fold 5 will do that no other foldable has yet been able to is pack a super large battery. It is tough to do so for brands because of the complex design of the folding phones. However, Vivo has managed to do that.









Read More - Nothing Phone (3) Aligns with Indian Government's Vision

Vivo X Fold 5 will feature a large 6000mAh battery. No other foldable smartphone in the world has such a large battery inside it. It is not just that. Vivo has claimed that the X Fold 5 will also be the lighest foldable phone globally. It will weigh only 209 grams only, as per the reports online. Not just the lightest, it will also be one of the slimmest phones.

The Vivo X Fold 5 will come in three colours - Black, Green and White.