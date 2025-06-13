Nothing Phone (3) Aligns with Indian Government’s Vision

Nothing, a London based technology brand, has announced something very special for India. Almost every Nothing fan knows that a new flagship phone namely Phone (3) from the brand is coming on July 1, 2025. The launch will be special for the fans as Nothing is launching a flagship phone after a long wait. However, it isn't just that for India. For India, Nothing has planned something even special. The brand is not only going to sell its phone here, but also going to make it in India. Sure, India is mostly a place for components assembly, still, that creates employment and adds to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country.









Nothing Phone (3) will be a true flagship from the company. Nothing said in a teaser poster that the phone is designed in London, but will be made in India.

Nothing Phone (3) to be Made in Chennai

Nothing Phone (3) will be made in Chennai at Nothing's facility which employs over 500 people. What's more interesting is that 95% of these workers are women. Nothing Phone (3) is something everyone in the tech industry is waiting for. The brand promises something new and unique every time it launches a product.

Alongside the Nothing Phone (3), the company will also launch the headphones (1). This would be an interesting segment for Nothing as headphone lovers are very much sound focused and not so much as design led.

Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India president, Nothing said, "India has been an important market for us ever since the very beginning of Nothing. Every one of our smartphones has been manufactured here — and Phone (3) proudly joins that list. As we accelerate our growth here, we’re doubling down on our investment in local manufacturing, talent, and innovation — fully aligned with the Make in India vision. Phone (3) marks a major milestone: our first true flagship, delivering the very best of Nothing. We can’t wait for our Indian users to experience it."