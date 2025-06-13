OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, a new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphone is going to launch soon in India. The launch date has been confirmed by the brand for June 19, 2025 at 12 PM. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 are branded by OnePlus to be "Powered to Play all day." Note that the Z series from OnePlus is for people who want a neckband earphones. It is said to be for people who want a longer playtime, immersive audio experience, clearer calls and more. The Bullets Wireless Z3 will come in red and black colours, as evident by the poster shared by OnePlus.









Read More - Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price Dropped by Rs 11,000

The Bullets Wireless Z3 will also support ultra-fast charging. It will be able to deliver 27 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes. OnePlus India has confirmed the launch of the earbuds, and it is only a week from here.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is priced in India at Rs 1,599. There are 12.4mm drivers and it supports 10 minute quick charge. It supports IP55 rating and has an average life of 30 hours. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are rated 4.1 on the Amazon India store. They are pretty affordable and that is what we expect from the Bullets Wireless Z3 as well.