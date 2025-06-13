Lava has launched two new 5G phones from India. Lava Storm Play and Lava Storm Lite are the two new phones. What's interesting is that Lava Storm Play is the first phone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC. There are plenty of interesting things about these phones. One more interesting thing about the Storm Play is that it is the first phone in the country under Rs 10,000 which is offering users LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Let's look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Read More - Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price Dropped by Rs 11,000

Lava Storm Play, Lava Storm Lite Price in India

Lava Storm Play is priced in India at Rs 9,999 and will go on first sale from June 19, 12 PM. The Lava Storm Lite is priced at Rs 7,999 and will go on first sale from June 24, 12 PM. Both the phones will go on sale from Amazon India. These are the pricing details of the two new 5G phones from Lava in India. Let's now head over to the specifications of these devices.

Read More - MacBook Air M4 Price in India Falls Further

Lava Storm Play, Lava Storm Lite Specifications in India

Lava Storm Play Specifications:

6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC

AnTuTu score above 500,000

6GB RAM (expandable by another 6GB virtually), 128GB internal storage

5000mAh battery, 18W fast-charging

50MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

Android 15, one OS upgrade, and two years of security update with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Lava Storm Lite Specifications: