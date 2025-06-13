Lava Launches Two New 5G Phones in India

Lava Storm Play is priced in India at Rs 9,999 and will go on first sale from June 19, 12 PM. The Lava Storm Lite is priced at Rs 7,999 and will go on first sale from June 24, 12 PM.

Highlights

  • Lava has launched two new 5G phones from India.
  • Lava Storm Play and Lava Storm Lite are the two new phones.
  • What's interesting is that Lava Storm Play is the first phone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC.

Lava has launched two new 5G phones from India. Lava Storm Play and Lava Storm Lite are the two new phones. What's interesting is that Lava Storm Play is the first phone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC. There are plenty of interesting things about these phones. One more interesting thing about the Storm Play is that it is the first phone in the country under Rs 10,000 which is offering users LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Let's look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Lava Storm Play, Lava Storm Lite Price in India

Lava Storm Play is priced in India at Rs 9,999 and will go on first sale from June 19, 12 PM. The Lava Storm Lite is priced at Rs 7,999 and will go on first sale from June 24, 12 PM. Both the phones will go on sale from Amazon India. These are the pricing details of the two new 5G phones from Lava in India. Let's now head over to the specifications of these devices.

Lava Storm Play, Lava Storm Lite Specifications in India

Lava Storm Play Specifications:

  • 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC
  • AnTuTu score above 500,000
  • 6GB RAM (expandable by another 6GB virtually), 128GB internal storage
  • 5000mAh battery, 18W fast-charging
  • 50MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • Android 15, one OS upgrade, and two years of security update with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Lava Storm Lite Specifications:

  • 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC
  • AnTuTu score above 410,000
  • 4GB RAM (expandable by another 4GB virtually), 128GB internal storage
  • 5000mAh battery, 15W fast-charging
  • 50MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • Android 15, one OS upgrade, and two years of security update with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

