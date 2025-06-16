Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Price Lowers Soon after Launch

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G was launched in earlier in India this year. The launch took place in April 2025. It has just been two months, and the device is already available in discount for the users in the country. It launched in three memory variants, starting with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base variant of Galaxy A56 5G with 8GB+128GB was launched for Rs 41,999. Now, its price has been reduced. The price cut doesn't come from Samsung directly. But the offer is available in India now.









Read More - Vivo Y400 Pro 5G to Launch in India on this Date

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Price Latest in India

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G with 8GB+128GB is now available in India for Rs 38,999 only. This is a discount of Rs 3,000 over the original launch price of Rs 41,999. Then there is an additional discount also. There is an additional discount of Rs 2,000 with select credit cards with HDFC Bank and SBI credit card. This would effectively bring the price of the device by Rs 5,000 to Rs 36,999.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price Dropped by Rs 11,000

There's an exchange offer also available. That would discount the device further by a limit of Rs 36,000 depending on the condition of your current phone. If you have an ICICI Amazon Pay card, then you can get a cashback on the device. It is available in three colour options - Awesome Graphite, Awesome Light Gray, and Awesome Olive.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is the slimmest A series phone ever. It has a premium glass back and a sturdy metal frame, giving a very premium look and feel. The device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ along with water and dust resistance (IP67). It is powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset along with a 15% larger vapour cooling chamber.